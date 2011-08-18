GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 - Dara BioSciences Inc said U.S. health regulators have granted its experimental drug to treat neuropathic pain in cancer patients a fast-track designation, sending its shares up as much as 49 percent.
The drug, KRN5500, is being studied as a treatment for cancer patients who suffer an unremitting pain from a number of causes that include from their chemotherapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is designed to expedite the review of drugs to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.
Shares of Dara were trading up 30 percent at $2.96 on Thursday morning. The stock touched a high of $3.39 earlier in the session in heavy volume trade, making it the biggest percentage gainer on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.