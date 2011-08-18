(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 - Dara BioSciences Inc said U.S. health regulators have granted its experimental drug to treat neuropathic pain in cancer patients a fast-track designation, sending its shares up as much as 49 percent.

The drug, KRN5500, is being studied as a treatment for cancer patients who suffer an unremitting pain from a number of causes that include from their chemotherapy.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is designed to expedite the review of drugs to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.

Shares of Dara were trading up 30 percent at $2.96 on Thursday morning. The stock touched a high of $3.39 earlier in the session in heavy volume trade, making it the biggest percentage gainer on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)