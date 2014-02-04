DUBAI Feb 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate
Development Co, Saudi Arabia's largest listed property
developer, may consider early repayment of a $450 million
Islamic bond due to mature in February 2015, a company
representative said on Tuesday.
Last December, Dar Al Arkan repurchased 87 percent of a 750
million riyal ($200 million) sukuk due in April 2014. It left
the remaining 100 million riyals of that issue to mature on
schedule at the request of the investor holding it.
"We have set a precedent for repaying bonds ahead of
schedule and we will consider doing so with the February 2015
issue," the representative told Reuters on the sidelines of a
financial conference in Dubai.
He stressed that no final decision on an early repurchase
had been made, but it could make sense as a liability management
exercise and as a way to signal to the market that the company
could repay its debts comfortably.
Dar Al Arkan has issued $750 million of a $1.2 billion debt
issuance programme which is valid until November 2014. It may
make another issue under this programme if market conditions are
right, but no decision has been reached.
Dar Al Arkan's net profit climbed 9 percent from a year
earlier to 156.8 million riyals in the fourth quarter of last
year. The company cited higher margins on property sales and
lower costs.
Company chairman Youssef al-Shelash told Reuters last
October that the supply of housing in Saudi Arabia could lag
demand for at least the next five years, creating lucrative
opportunities for developers who could benefit from rapid
population growth and a new mortgage law.
