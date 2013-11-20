Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Saudi real estate firm Dar Al Arkan (B+ from S&P) has launched a $300 million, three-year sukuk offering at 6 percent.
The Reg S only deal is expected to price later on Wednesday via Bank Al Khair, BAML, DB, Emirates NBD Capital and GS.
The sukuk al-wakala will mature on Nov. 25, 2016. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
MOSCOW, March 7 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday French Credit Agricole CIB has agreed to give it a loan of 700 million euros ($739.8 million) for five years.
* Plans to relocate its crowdfunding business to Eastern Australia, focusing more on Sydney and Melbourne