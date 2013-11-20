LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Saudi real estate firm Dar Al Arkan (B+ from S&P) has launched a $300 million, three-year sukuk offering at 6 percent.

The Reg S only deal is expected to price later on Wednesday via Bank Al Khair, BAML, DB, Emirates NBD Capital and GS.

The sukuk al-wakala will mature on Nov. 25, 2016. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)