Oct 9 Hedge fund Barington Capital Group LP is
pushing for Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants Inc
to split into two separate companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter.
New York-based Barington has taken a 2.8 percent stake in
Darden, the Journal said. ()
Shares of the Orlando-based company, which also owns the Red
Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, were up 7 percent in
late afternoon trading.
Barington Capital could not immediately be reached for
comment.
A Darden spokesman acknowledged in an email that the company
had spoken to Barington, but did not provide further detail.
"While it's the company's policy not to comment on specific
discussions with shareholders, (it) has had dialogue with
Barington Capital, and the board will take the time necessary to
thoroughly evaluate Barington's suggestions," the statement
read.
Darden reported dismal quarterly results in September as
Olive Garden and Red Lobster turned in their weakest sales at
established restaurants in more than three years.