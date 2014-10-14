(Adds company comment, details on Lee)

Oct 14 Darden Restaurants Inc on Tuesday announced new leadership following a board coup by activist investor Starboard Value LP, whose recipe for fixing the company's ailing Olive Garden chain included salting pasta water, doling out fewer free breadsticks and pushing more wine.

Darden's new board promoted Gene Lee to the post of interim chief executive officer and named Starboard Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Smith as independent non-executive chairman.

For now, though, diners should expect business as usual at Darden's restaurants, which also include Yard House, LongHorn Steakhouse and Capital Grille, spokesman Bob McAdam said.

McAdam said management and the board's 12 newly elected directors would meet with the leadership of Darden's chains and assess those businesses before making changes.

Lee came to Darden with the company's acquisition of LongHorn Steakhouse and Capital Grill owner Rare Hospitality Group in 2007. He succeeds Clarence Otis, Darden's embattled CEO, who announced in July that he would resign at year-end or upon the appointment of a replacement.

Darden said Smith would lead Darden's search for a permanent CEO. Smith has previously led a similar search for office products retailer Office Depot Inc, and is a board member at data protection provider Quantum Corp.

Darden's new board also includes Bradley Blum, who is credited with reviving Olive Garden during his stint as president of the flagship brand from 1994 to 2002.

Starboard is Darden's second-largest investor, with an 8.8 percent stake. The New York hedge fund is agitating for change at Yahoo Inc and attempting to take RealD Inc private.

Darden's shares were up 2.3 percent at $48.15 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)