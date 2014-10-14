(Adds company comment, details on Lee)
Oct 14 Darden Restaurants Inc on Tuesday
announced new leadership following a board coup by activist
investor Starboard Value LP, whose recipe for fixing the
company's ailing Olive Garden chain included salting pasta
water, doling out fewer free breadsticks and pushing more wine.
Darden's new board promoted Gene Lee to the post of interim
chief executive officer and named Starboard Chief Executive
Officer Jeffrey Smith as independent non-executive chairman.
For now, though, diners should expect business as usual at
Darden's restaurants, which also include Yard House, LongHorn
Steakhouse and Capital Grille, spokesman Bob McAdam said.
McAdam said management and the board's 12 newly elected
directors would meet with the leadership of Darden's chains and
assess those businesses before making changes.
Lee came to Darden with the company's acquisition of
LongHorn Steakhouse and Capital Grill owner Rare Hospitality
Group in 2007. He succeeds Clarence Otis, Darden's embattled
CEO, who announced in July that he would resign at year-end or
upon the appointment of a replacement.
Darden said Smith would lead Darden's search for a permanent
CEO. Smith has previously led a similar search for office
products retailer Office Depot Inc, and is a board
member at data protection provider Quantum Corp.
Darden's new board also includes Bradley Blum, who is
credited with reviving Olive Garden during his stint as
president of the flagship brand from 1994 to 2002.
Starboard is Darden's second-largest investor, with an 8.8
percent stake. The New York hedge fund is agitating for change
at Yahoo Inc and attempting to take RealD Inc
private.
Darden's shares were up 2.3 percent at $48.15 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Ramkumar Iyer
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Von Ahn)