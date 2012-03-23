March 23 Darden Restaurants Inc's Olive
Garden chain, which generates almost half of company revenue,
posted its first rise in quarterly same-restaurant sales in more
than a year, lifting the restaurant operator's quarterly profit.
Earnings at the Orlando, Florida-based company that also
operates the Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains were
$164.1 million, or $1.25 per share, from continuing operations,
for the third quarter ended Feb. 26, up from $151.2 million, or
$1.08 a share, a year earlier.
Sales at Olive Garden restaurants open at least 16 months
were up 2 percent during the third quarter.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)