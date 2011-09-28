* Darden EPS from cont ops 78 cents, matching Street view
* August same-restaurant sales hurt by Hurricane Irene
* Diners ordered fewer appetizers, drinks and desserts
* Shares fall almost 6 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Sept 28 Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) said it
will beef up promotions to lure diners to its Olive Garden, Red
Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, hoping to reverse
a spending pullback that hurt quarterly results.
Darden reported a 6 percent slide in fiscal first-quarter
profit on Wednesday as diners tightened their belts more than
expected during a summer of economic and political turbulence.
Higher food costs, more promotions and fewer add-on sales
squeezed margins, analysts said. Darden shares closed down 5.7
percent to $44.30 in afternoon trading.
"Fewer appetizers, drinks and desserts were purchased,"
Chief Financial Officer Bradford Richmond said.
Darden expects the more frugal behavior to continue "for
the balance of the fiscal year, but at a slightly more moderate
level," Richmond said on a conference call with analysts.
The quarterly results fell short of internal targets
because of weak traffic at Olive Garden and "a search for
affordability by our guests across all brands," Andrew Madsen,
Darden's chief operating officer, said on the call.
Executives said they were responding by putting more
emphasis on value. One heavily advertised Olive Garden special
in August offered a never-ending pasta bowl for $8.95.
"These are not deep-discount offers that erode profit
margins or brand equity," Madsen said. "We believe this new
promotional strategy is a step in the right direction."
That move likely will give a quick boost to closely watched
same-restaurant sales, but it is not without risk, Lazard
Capital Markets analyst Matthew DiFrisco said in a note.
"Lower-margin items could potentially cannibalize higher
margin sales and require incremental staff which may
pressure the labor line," DiFrisco said.
At the same time, Darden plans to raise prices 2 percent to
3 percent in the current fiscal year to offset higher costs for
food and beverages.
Miller Tabak analyst Stephen Anderson is taking a
wait-and-see approach on customer spending, but said Darden has
the resources to weather a slow-growth environment.
"They will pick up the customers that others will lose," he
said, adding that gains could come at the expense of
independents, regional chains and rivals like Ruby Tuesday Inc
(RT.N), which is competing more directly with Red Lobster after
expanding its seafood menu.
UNAPPETIZING OUTLOOK?
Olive Garden, which has struggled recently, saw sales at
restaurants open at least 16 months fall 2.9 percent during the
first quarter, ended Aug 28.
Strong performance at Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse
offset that drop, and combined same-restaurant sales for the
company's "Big Three" brands were up 2.8 percent. Trends
improved in August, company executives said.
Olive Garden contributes almost half of Darden's sales, and
a higher percentage of operating margin than the company's
other brands, Anderson said.
Madsen said Olive Garden will get a new core menu with even
more focus on everyday affordability. Advertising for the brand
will have greater emotional connections to the "idealized
Italian family meal promised by Olive Garden," he said. Darden
also plans to remodel Olive Garden restaurants.
"We're making changes at Olive Garden with appropriate
urgency ... We have a sound strategy in place to strengthen our
business at Olive Garden," Chairman and Chief Executive
Clarence Otis said on the conference call.
Orlando, Florida-based Darden reported quarterly earnings
of $106.8 million, or 78 cents a share, from continuing
operations, in line with Wall Street estimates and the
company's results, which it already had announced.
Hurricane Irene hurt sales at established Red Lobster,
Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants, resulting in
a roughly 2 cents-per-share profit hit during the quarter.
Sales were up more than 7 percent to $1.94 billion.
Darden, which also owns Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52 and
high-end steakhouse Capital Grille, repeated its forecast for
full-year growth in earnings per share from continuing
operations toward the lower end of a 12 to 15 percent range.
That forecast assumes that cost pressures will ease in the
second half of its fiscal year.
Shares of Darden rivals were also lower. Chili's Grill &
Bar parent Brinker International Inc (EAT.N) fell 3.4 percent,
and Ruby Tuesday dropped 5.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in Bangalore. Editing by Sayantani Ghosh, John
Wallace and Robert MacMillan)