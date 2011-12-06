* Sees FY 12 EPS to grow 4-7 pct vs. prior view of 12-15 pct

* Expects FY rev to grow 6-7 pct vs prior view of 6.5-7.5 pct

* Sees Q2 EPS from cont ops of $0.41 vs. est of $0.54

* Shares down as much as 9 pct (Adds details, background, CEO quote)

Dec 6 Darden Restaurants Inc cut its fiscal 2012 earnings and sales forecast as it failed to attract new guests despite deep discounts at its Olive Garden chain, sending its shares down as much as 9 percent in pre-market trading.

The restaurant operator has been beefing up promotions to lure more patrons to its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain, which accounts for about half of Darden's sales.

"(Promotions at Olive Garden) helped temper the guest count decline for the quarter, but not as much as expected. As a result, there was more earnings pressure than anticipated," Chief Executive Clarence Otis said in a statement.

This push to make the chain a more affordable outlet, coupled with rising food costs, and fewer add-on sales have weighed on the company's profits.

The company now expects 2012 earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 4-7 percent, down from its prior forecast of 12-15 percent.

Darden, which also operates the Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, now sees sales to grow 6-7 percent in 2012, lower than the 6.5-7.5 percent growth it expected previously.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of $3.78 per share on revenue of $7.99 billion for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-restaurant sales at Olive Garden has been falling steadily this quarter, down 5.7 percent in November, after a 0.8 percent and 1.5 percent drop in September and October, respectively.

Orlando, Florida-based Darden, which will report quarterly results on Dec.16, said it anticipates to earn 41 cents per share from continuing operations for the second quarter. Analysts were expecting it to earn 54 cents a share.

The company estimates second-quarter U.S. same-restaurant sales to fall 2.5 percent for Olive Garden and grow 6.8 and 6 percent at Red Lobster and LongHorn Steakhouse, respectively.

Darden's shares were trading down 8 percent at $44.00 before the bell on Tuesday. They closed at $47.73 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Hezron Selvi)