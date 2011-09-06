* Sees Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $0.78
* Hurricane Irene hurt Q1 EPS by about 2 cents per share
* Olive Garden Q1 same-restaurant sales weak
* Shares fall 4.7 percent after profit warning
(Adds executive comment, details on outlook; updates share
activity)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 Darden Restaurants Inc
(DRI.N), parent of Red Lobster and Olive Garden, warned that
Hurricane Irene dented earnings in its fiscal first quarter,
and its shares fell almost 5 percent in after-hours trading.
Orlando, Florida-based Darden said on Tuesday it expects to
report earnings from continuing operations of about 78 cents
per share for the quarter ended Aug. 28.
The company said Irene hurt sales at established Red
Lobster, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants and
estimated that the storm reduced quarterly earnings by about 2
cents per share.
Darden also said it sees full-year earnings per share
growth from continuing operations toward the lower end of its
previously announced range of 12 to 15 percent.
During the first quarter, combined sales at established
U.S. Red Lobster, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse
restaurants are expected to have been up 2.8 percent, the
company said.
Same-restaurant sales at Olive Garden, which has struggled
of late, were down in June, July and August. That gauge of
restaurant health showed gains at both Red Lobster and LongHorn
Steakhouse during each of the three months in the first
quarter.
"The results at Olive Garden were below our expectations,"
Clarence Otis, Darden's chairman and chief executive, said in a
statement.
Darden, seen as one of the best-performing U.S. restaurant
companies, also said it plans to buy more of its own shares.
It now expects to repurchase between $450 million and $500
million of its common stock during the year, up from its
previous target of $350 million to $400 million.
Darden is scheduled to release first-quarter results on
Sept. 28.
Shares were down 4.7 percent at $44.00 in after-hours
trading, compared with a close of $46.18 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Matthew Lewis)