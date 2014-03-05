* Analyst-investor meeting was slated for March 28 in New
York
* Activists push Darden to do more than spin off or sell Red
Lobster
* Some analysts frustrated by meeting cancellation
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, March 5 Darden Restaurants Inc
has canceled its analyst and investor meeting slated for
later this month as two activist shareholders lobby for bolder
steps to improve performance at its chain eateries, ranging from
Olive Garden to Capital Grille.
Rather than hold the meeting, which was scheduled for March
28, the company will meet individually with analysts and
investors, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Darden is the biggest U.S. operator of full-service
restaurant chains as measured in outlets.
"We're taking it on the road," said spokesman Rich Jeffers.
"We're reaching out to everyone who was planning to attend."
Jeffers told Reuters the meetings started on Monday and that
Darden believes one-on-one sessions will be more productive than
a single group meeting.
Darden has received negative press in the past for shutting
out analysts who are critical of management. News of the
canceled meeting revived those complaints in some circles.
"When there are problems and they don't want to take
difficult questions, they shut down management access to
analysts," said Hedgeye Risk Management restaurant analyst
Howard Penney.
Penney has been a vocal critic of Darden and had not yet
registered to attend the March 28 meeting before it was
canceled.
Barington Capital Group LP has been pushing Darden to put
its more mature Olive Garden and Red Lobster brands into one
company, and its higher-growth chains, including LongHorn
Steakhouse and Capital Grille, into another.
It also wants the company to create a publicly traded real
estate investment trust (REIT) to unlock the value of its
property holdings.
In a conference call with analysts on Monday, Darden
reiterated its plan to spin off or sell Red Lobster seafood
chain, rebuffing Barington and Starboard Value LP, another
activist investor pressuring Darden to rethink plans for Red
Lobster. It did not announce the cancellation of the analyst and
investor meeting at that time, which surprised analysts
contacted by Reuters.
Starboard, which owns 5.5 percent of Darden shares, said in
late February that the plan to spin off Red Lobster should be
delayed and put to a shareholder vote.
Barington, which has a stake of about 2 percent, said it agreed.
Barington declined comment on Wednesday and Starboard did
not immediately respond to requests.
Darden shares ended 1.4 percent lower at $47.94 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, not far from the 52-week low
of $44.78.