NEW YORK Dec 4 Darden Restaurants Inc
warned on Tuesday that earnings for the latest quarter would
miss expectations after unsuccessful promotions led to a decline
in sales at its Olive Garden, Red Lobster and LongHorn
Steakhouse chains.
Shares in Orlando, Florida-based Darden fell almost 9
percent in premarket trading.
The company now expects earnings from continuing operations
of 25 cents to 26 cents per share for the second quarter ended
Nov. 25. Costs associated with its purchase of Yard House USA
Inc would cut earnings by 5 cents per share, while Hurricane
Sandy would reduce EPS by about 1 cent.
Analysts, on average, expected fiscal second-quarter
earnings, excluding items, of 47 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Darden expects same-restaurant sales to be down 3.2 percent
at Olive Garden, off 2.7 percent at Red Lobster and down 0.8
percent at LongHorn Steakhouse during the second quarter.
Darden is scheduled to release final second-quarter results
on Dec. 20.
Darden shares fell to $47.40 in premarket trading from their
close of $52.42 on Monday.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)