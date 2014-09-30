Sept 30 Advisory firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services
on Tuesday recommended that Darden Restaurants Inc
shareholders vote for the company's slate of board nominees at
its annual meeting next week.
Larger firms Glass, Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) on Thursday recommended that Darden investors
back activist Starboard Value LP's 12-director slate, which
would oust the embattled company's full board.
That same day Egan-Jones temporarily withdrew its
recommendation that shareholders vote for the eight director
nominees put up by Darden, which is leaving spots open for
Starboard candidates.
Egan-Jones re-released the information after responding to a
request to review a potential material error.
Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden
chain, repeatedly has said a complete turnover of the board is
risky and would hand too much control of the company to
Starboard.
Darden's annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct.
10.
Starboard, Darden's second-largest investor with an 8.8
percent stake, wants to improve results at the company by
selling real estate, franchising restaurants and spinning off
Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains.
Starboard's recipe for boosting Olive Garden's limp results
include salting the pasta water, giving away fewer breadsticks
and selling more wine.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)