LOS ANGELES, March 20 * Darden Restaurants Inc
exploring options for real estate, including sale and
leaseback deals
* Darden says has secured letters of intent or contracts on the
majority of 31 listed properties at cap rates well below 6
percent
* Darden has listed its Orlando, Florida, headquarters, options
include sale and leaseback
* Darden says real estate proceeds will be used to repay debt
and improve credit profile
* Darden says has identified $90-$100 mln of potential cost
savings from SG&A, supply chain and restaurant operations
* Darden expects $30 mln in cost savings this fiscal year,
$40-$50 mln in fiscal 2016
* Darden CEO: "We're still evaluating our (real estate) options
very, very carefully"
* Darden doing comprehensive real estate review, encouraged by
market reaction to listings thus far-CEO
Darden says is not looking at selling restaurants to franchisees
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)