June 23 Darden Restaurants Inc said it
intends to separate part of its real estate assets into a real
estate investment trust (REIT) as part of a plan to pay down
about $1 billion of debt.
The company's shares rose 6.7 percent at $74 in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
The owner of the Olive Garden restaurant chain said it would
transfer about 430 restaurants to the REIT this year and lease
back the most of the properties.
The company is also marketing selected properties for
individual sale leasebacks.
Darden also reported a 14 percent increase in fourth-quarter
sales, helped by a 3.4 percent rise in same-restaurant sales at
Olive Garden.
