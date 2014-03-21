UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 21 Darden Restaurants Inc reiterated its plans to divest its struggling Red Lobster chain and reported third-quarter results in line with analysts' lowered expectations.
The Orlando-based company, which also owns the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, said on March 3 that severe winter weather hurt sales and profit.
The company's net income fell to $109.7 million, or 82 cents per share in the quarter ended Feb. 23, from $134.4 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Same-restaurant sales fell 8.8 percent at Red Lobster and 5.4 percent at Olive Garden. They rose 0.3 percent at LongHorn Steakhouse. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts