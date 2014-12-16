BRIEF-Servotronics reduces size of board to six from seven
* On March 15 board members Donald Hedges, Rigel Pirrone said they will not stand for reelection at 2017 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Dec 16 Darden Restaurants Inc reported a 4.9 percent rise in quarterly sales as demand rose at its flagship Olive Garden chain.
Darden reported a loss of $32.8 million, or 26 cents per share, for its second quarter ended Nov. 23, compared with a profit of $19.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $1.56 billion from $1.49 billion.
In October, activist shareholder Starboard Value LP won its standoff with Darden, convincing shareholders to replace the entire board of the Olive Garden parent - a rare victory for dissident investors. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
March 21 Former Dean Foods Co Chairman Tom Davis on Tuesday told jurors in Manhattan federal court that he passed insider information to Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters using a cell phone the two called the "bat phone."
* Enpro Industries prices tack-on offering of $150 million of senior notes