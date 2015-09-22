Sept 22 Darden Restaurants Inc's sales
rose for the sixth straight quarter as changes to the menu at
its Olive Garden restaurants attracted more customers.
Darden, which has been undergoing organizational changes
under largest shareholder Starboard Value LP, said
same-restaurant sales rose 2.7 percent at Olive Garden in the
first quarter.
The company's net income fell to $86.4 million, or 67 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30 from $503.2 million, or
$3.81 per share, a year earlier.
Last year's profit had included a gain on the sale of
discontinued operations.
Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $1.69 billion.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)