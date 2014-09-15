Sept 15 Darden Restaurants Inc shot back
with a presentation of its own after a large shareholder offered
up pasta recipes to help it revive a slump in sales and blamed
unlimited salad and breadsticks at its restaurants for high food
wastage.
Parent of the Italian-themed Olive Garden said in response
to Starboard Value LP's nearly 300 slides of advice that
the endless salad and breadsticks conveyed "Italian generosity".
"We are also troubled by certain Starboard suggestions for
Olive Garden that we believe would undermine progress that is
improving both food quality and guest experience ...," Darden's
chief operating officer, Gene Lee said in a statement.
The company said it would elevate focus on soups, salads and
bread sticks to improve food quality.
Olive Garden had "seemilngly lost its Italian heritage" as
it served dishes astonishingly far from authentic Italian
culture, soggy pasta, and bland tomato sauce, Starboard said
last week.
The hedge fund, which is one of Darden's largest investors
with an 8.8 percent stake, said Olive Garden should fix its
pasta, which it described as "poorly handled and generally
overcooked." (bit.ly/1uz0L1J)
"Shockingly, Olive Garden no longer salts the water it uses
to boil the pasta, merely to get a longer warranty on its pots"
Starboard said.
While Darden did not defend its pastas, it said it was
making menu changes and realizing an increase total average
check in its remodeled restaurants.
Starboard said Darden uses 675 million to 700 million
breadsticks a year across its restaurants, which was an average
of three sticks per customer. Salads with excess dressing were
driving customers away, it said.
Olive Garden accounts for more than half of Darden's overall
revenue and about two-thirds of its profit but key
same-restaurant sales have been down for five straight quarters
as it struggles to lure diners amid robust competition.
Darden's shares closed up about 5 percent at $49.94 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)