BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
April 22 Activist investor Starboard Value LP has got consent from 54 percent of Darden Restaurant Inc's shareholders to hold a special meeting to vote on a proposal to delay the company from spinning off its Red Lobster chain, CNBC reported, citing sources.
Darden has 60 days to call a meeting to consider the non-binding shareholder proposal, according to CNBC's sources.
"We have not received notice from Starboard," Darden said in an emailed statement.
Starboard was not immediately available for comment.
Darden's shares were up 2.5 percent at $49.44 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.