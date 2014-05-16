BRIEF-Factset acquires Bisam
* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader
May 16 Darden Restaurants Inc said it agreed to sell its struggling Red Lobster seafood chain to Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion in cash.
The company said it expects net cash proceeds of about $1.6 billion, of which about $1 billion would be used to retire debt.
The remainder would be used to buy back up to $700 million of shares in fiscal 2015, Darden said. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.