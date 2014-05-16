May 16 Darden Restaurants Inc said it agreed to sell its struggling Red Lobster seafood chain to Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion in cash.

The company said it expects net cash proceeds of about $1.6 billion, of which about $1 billion would be used to retire debt.

The remainder would be used to buy back up to $700 million of shares in fiscal 2015, Darden said. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)