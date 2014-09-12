Sept 12 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
continued to pile pressure on Darden Restaurants Inc,
suggesting an action plan to boost the Olive Garden owner's
value, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Starboard on Thursday suggested moves such as improving
Olive Garden's food quality and alcohol sales, introducing
technology to reduce waiting period at restaurants and other
cost-cut measures in an operation plan running into 300 slides,
the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1uypjru)
The hedge fund said these suggestions could boost Darden's
shares 78 percent from its Thursday close of $48.29 on the New
York Stock Exchange, according to the report.
Darden said it would review Starboard's plan, but added that
it was already implementing many of the suggestions and they
were showing results.
"We remain open minded toward all ideas that support
long-term value creation for our shareholders," said Darden's
Chief Operating Officer Gene Lee.
Starboard launched a fight to take over Darden's board in
May, saying the then-pending Red Lobster sale was a "destructive
transaction" that ignored the rights of shareholders.
Earlier this month, Darden announced a revised slate of
director nominees that include four new candidates, four
incumbents and four open spots for Starboard picks.
Analysts were divided on whether the move would satisfy
Starboard and prevent it from seizing control of the entire
12-member board.
Darden is scheduled to report first-quarter results before
markets open on Friday.
Starboard was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)