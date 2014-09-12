Sept 12 Activist investor Starboard Value LP continued to pile pressure on Darden Restaurants Inc, suggesting an action plan to boost the Olive Garden owner's value, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Starboard on Thursday suggested moves such as improving Olive Garden's food quality and alcohol sales, introducing technology to reduce waiting period at restaurants and other cost-cut measures in an operation plan running into 300 slides, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1uypjru)

The hedge fund said these suggestions could boost Darden's shares 78 percent from its Thursday close of $48.29 on the New York Stock Exchange, according to the report.

Darden said it would review Starboard's plan, but added that it was already implementing many of the suggestions and they were showing results.

"We remain open minded toward all ideas that support long-term value creation for our shareholders," said Darden's Chief Operating Officer Gene Lee.

Starboard launched a fight to take over Darden's board in May, saying the then-pending Red Lobster sale was a "destructive transaction" that ignored the rights of shareholders.

Earlier this month, Darden announced a revised slate of director nominees that include four new candidates, four incumbents and four open spots for Starboard picks.

Analysts were divided on whether the move would satisfy Starboard and prevent it from seizing control of the entire 12-member board.

Darden is scheduled to report first-quarter results before markets open on Friday.

Starboard was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)