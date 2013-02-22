BRIEF-Ibio appoints James Mullaney as CFO
* On March 1, co appointed James P. Mullaney to serve as chief financial officer of company, replacing Mark Giannone
NEW YORK Feb 22 Darden Restaurants Inc : * Shares down 4.2 percent in premarket trading after outlook
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1