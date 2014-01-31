(Corrects name of Andrew French to Andrew France throughout)
Jan 31 Darktrace, a cyber security firm backed
by tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, has recruited UK surveillance
expert Andrew France as chief executive, the Cambridge-based
company said on Friday.
France joins Darktrace from his position as deputy director
for Cyber Defence Operations at GCHQ, the British agency for
signals intelligence, where he helped formulate the UK's
national cyber defence strategy, Darktrace said.
Darktrace was the first investment made by Lynch's $1
billion Invoke Capital fund, which he set up after he left
Hewlett-Packard Co in 2012.
Lynch sold Autonomy Corp, the software company he co-founded
and led, to HP for $11 billion in 2011 in a deal that later
turned sour over allegations of accounting irregularities. Lynch
has contested the allegations.
Invoke invested between $10 million and $20 million in
Darktrace last year. The company has developed software that
uses algorithms to detect and investigate abnormal behaviour in
a computer network, working on the assumption that the network
has already been infiltrated.
France said it was impossible to stop people getting into IT
networks, even with the best network and physical security.
"Darktrace does analytics in a way that changes the approach
from being post-incident to being able to illuminate incidents
as they are happening in real time," he said in an interview.
