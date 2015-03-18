LONDON, March 18 Darktrace, a British
cyber-security firm backed by former Autonomy boss Mike Lynch,
said on Wednesday it had raised $18 million from venture
capitalists to expand in Asia Pacific.
Investors Talis Capital and Hoxton Ventures joined Lynch's
Invoke Capital in a funding round that values the company at $80
million, it said.
Darktrace uses advanced machine learning and mathematics
developed at the University of Cambridge to identify
abnormalities in a company's IT network that might be an attack.
Chief Executive Nicole Eagan said Darktrace's software was
being used by 75 companies barely a year since it was adopted by
its first customer. "Our headcount has tripled over the past
year and expansion into Asia is a natural next step," she said.
Lynch established Invoke Capital after he left
Hewlett-Packard Co in 2012 in an acrimonious split over
the $11 billion acquisition of Autonomy by the U.S. company less
than a year earlier.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Pravin Char)