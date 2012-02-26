BRIEF-Gap executive says expects forex to continue to be headwind in 2017 - conf call
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 26 Animal-waste recycling company Darling International deserves a closer look from investors despite strong share gains in the past year, Barron's said in its latest edition.
Fundamentals for the company -- which recycles beef, pork and poultry waste into tallow, feed-grade fats and bone and poultry meal -- have improved markedly since it in late 2010 unveiled plans to buy Griffin Industries, Barron's said.
The acquisition was a main reason Darling's sales and profits roughly tripled in each of the first three quarters of 2011, Barron's said.
"But if the stock price is any measure -- up only 43 percent from the announcement Nov. 9, 2010 -- this has yet to completely seep into investor consciousness," the weekly magazine said. (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Gap executive - in 2016, completed winddown of Old Navy Japan business & closure of number of Banana Republic stores primarily internationally - conf call
Feb 23 Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc., which earlier this month won a $500 million verdict against Facebook Inc.’s Oculus virtual reality unit for unauthorized copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.
* Alliant Energy announces 2016 results and 2017 earnings guidance