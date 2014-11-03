Nov 3 Dart Group Plc

* Supreme court rejects application to appeal

* Jet2.com maintained that in certain circumstances a technical defect was an "extraordinary circumstance" under EU regulation 261

* Will be making a provision of £17m in its current financial year in order to cover potential historical claims arising from Supreme Court's decision

* Board estimates that legislation may cost group a further £3m-£5m per annum

* Currently further reviewing its options to mitigate future financial impact on its air travel operations

