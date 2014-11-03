Nov 3 Dart Group Plc
* Supreme court rejects application to appeal
* Jet2.com maintained that in certain circumstances a
technical defect was an "extraordinary circumstance" under EU
regulation 261
* Will be making a provision of £17m in its current
financial year in order to cover potential historical claims
arising from Supreme Court's decision
* Board estimates that legislation may cost group a further
£3m-£5m per annum
* Currently further reviewing its options to mitigate future
financial impact on its air travel operations
* Company has back up and contingency plans to minimise
inconvenience to customers for certain technical issues can
prevent or delay departures
