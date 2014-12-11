Dec 11 Darty Plc

* H1 revenue rose 3.5 percent to 1.64 billion eur

* Six months ended Oct 31 revenue growth of 3.5 percent as we accelerate our strategic plans

* Market share gains in both France and Netherlands

* 22 franchise stores opened in period with strong sales uplift; 50 expected to be trading by end of year

* Group like-for-like sales down 1.2 per cent against strong comparatives in Q2 and more challenging market conditions

* Adjusted 3 group profit before tax of eur 1.7 million, reflecting increased finance costs following refinancing. Reported loss before tax of eur 5.5 million (2014: loss eur 8.6 million)

* Has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 0.875 cents per share

* Now expect our franchise stores opening programme to be ahead of schedule at end of financial year when a total of around 50 stores will be opened

Remain cautious about market environment in short term but we are well placed and prepared to maximise our performance in important peak period