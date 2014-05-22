May 22 Darty Plc :

* Good progress during quarter, building on actions taken in year in delivering our strategy 'nouvelle confiance'

* Further outperformance in our core markets in what is traditionally a seasonally quiet quarter

* Total revenue and like-for-like sales in France were broadly flat

* Q4 total group revenue was up 0.3 percent and like-for-like sales were down 0.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: