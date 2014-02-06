Feb 6 Darty PLC : * Total revenue up 3.2 per cent on a like-for-like basis and up 4.9 percent in

France * Continued double-digit growth of web-generated sales in our core businesses * The proposed acquisition of mistergooddeal.com to extend the 'low

price/pay-as-you-go services' offer * Further elimination of losses in our non-core markets with the agreement to

sell Darty Turkey * Successfully implemented cost saving to deliver annual gross cost savings of

E50 million by 2014/15 * Source text