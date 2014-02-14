UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 14 Darty PLC : * Launch of refinancing package * New five year committed multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement of up to 250 million euros entered into on 13 February 2014 * Launched today an offering by Darty financement SAS of 250 million euros senior notes due 2021 * Darty to use net proceeds along with borrowing from new credit facilties to repay all outstanding amounts * To use net proceeds to cancel outstanding commitments under darty's existing 455 million euros revolving credit facility * Expects that the offering will close, and the notes will be issued, by 28 February 2014. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources