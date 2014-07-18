Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
July 18 Darty Plc, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer, said on Friday Finance Director Dominic Platt would step down in September 2015 to pursue new opportunities elsewhere.
Platt, who has been with Darty for nearly five years during which time it undertook a restructuring programme to re-focus on its core market, will continue in his role until Darty's annual general meeting next year.
The company also said it would transfer a number of the remaining central support functions based in London to Paris over the coming year.
Darty gets about 70 percent of its sales from France. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
