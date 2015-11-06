PARIS Nov 6 Books and music retailer Fnac said on Friday that it had raised its offer for electrical goods company Darty in an agreed deal that would create a French market leader in white goods.

The companies said in a statement that the new offer of about 116 pence per Darty share, up from 101 pence previously, valued Darty at about 615 million pounds ($934 million), up from 533 million. ($1 = 0.6585 pounds) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Sunil Nair)