JOHANNESBURG, April 22 Steinhoff has increased its stake in Darty Plc to 20.4 percent, it said on Friday, a day after a frantic bidding war with French rival Fnac for Europe's third-largest electric goods retailer.

The South African furniture retailer, which is leading the battle with a cash offer of $1.2 billion, said it had acquired an additional 4.8 million shares in the London-listed company. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Clarke)