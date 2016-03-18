UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South Africa's Steinhoff on Friday offered 673 million pounds ($975.18 million) for Darty Plc, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer, trumping a competing takeover bid from a French retailer, Fnac.
"The board currently intends to recommend the offer to Darty shareholders," said Alan Parker, non-Executive Chairman of Darty. ($1 = 0.6901 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.