JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff raised its bid for the third time in less than 24 hours for retailer Darty to 860 million pounds ($1.24 billion).

Steinhoff's 160 pence per share for share it does not already own in Europe's third largest electronics retailer came within an hour Fnac's 153 pence per share bid. ($1 = 0.6957 pounds) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)