* FY underlying pretax profit 26.4 mln euros, down 66 pct

* Dividend maintained at 3.5 cents

* Says confident of improved earnings in medium term

By James Davey

LONDON, June 19 Darty, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, said it was confident that a turnaround plan would deliver improved earnings after yearly underlying profit slumped by two thirds.

Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail - Darty is battling weak economies and intense competition from online retailers.

It has responded by renewing its board and appointing a new management team led by Chief Executive Regis Schultz, the former head of French furniture and electrical chain BUT.

Activist investor Knight Vinke owns a quarter of Darty's equity, has a seat on the board and has been pushing to accelerate the pace of change.

The company, which has 450 stores, has cut costs, exited loss-making operations in Italy and Spain and focused on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Its shares in London have soared 60 percent over the last three months on hopes that the recovery plan will bear fruit.

For now, the numbers make grim reading.

Darty's underlying pretax profit tumbled to 26.4 million euros ($35 million) in the year to April 30 from 78.7 million a year earlier. The latest result was close to the consensus analyst forecast of 25 million euros, which had already been lowered after a February profit warning.

Group revenue fell 2.5 percent to 3.80 billion euros, while gross margins, a measure of profitability, fell 90 basis points, Darty said.

But its shares rose as much as 2 percent on Wednesday as management expressed confidence about the future and decided to maintain its full-year dividend. They then retreated to trade flat at 0932 GMT, valuing the business at 339 million pounds.

Darty is targeting 50 million euros of cost savings by the end of 2014-15, a year ahead of previous guidance.

"Any reasonable analysis would say that nothing more could have been achieved in that time. It's up to the management team now to deliver," Chairman Alan Parker told Reuters. "I'm confident that we'll be able to deliver an improved profitability and shareholder value over the medium term."

The full-year dividend was maintained at 3.5 euro cents - "a robust signal for earnings confidence", said analysts at UBS.

Schultz detailed a series of initiatives to improve trading at its main French business, including a wider range of entry-price products, in-store service desks, a customer loyalty scheme, a first ever summer sale and a click and collect trial, in which customers order online for collection in stores.

But he cautioned that market conditions and the product mix would continue to put pressure on profit margins in the 2013-14 financial year. Analysts, on average, expect an increase in underlying pretax profit to just under 40 million euros.

After including discontinued operations and exceptional costs of 115.3 million euros, Darty's 2012-13 net loss narrowed to 105.3 million euros from 313.9 million a year earlier.

Dixons will publish annual results on Thursday.