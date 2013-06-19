* FY underlying pretax profit 26.4 mln euros, down 66 pct
* Dividend maintained at 3.5 cents
* Says confident of improved earnings in medium term
By James Davey
LONDON, June 19 Darty, Europe's No. 3
electrical goods retailer, said it was confident that a
turnaround plan would deliver improved earnings after yearly
underlying profit slumped by two thirds.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and
Dixons Retail - Darty is battling weak economies and
intense competition from online retailers.
It has responded by renewing its board and appointing a new
management team led by Chief Executive Regis Schultz, the former
head of French furniture and electrical chain BUT.
Activist investor Knight Vinke owns a quarter of Darty's
equity, has a seat on the board and has been pushing to
accelerate the pace of change.
The company, which has 450 stores, has cut costs, exited
loss-making operations in Italy and Spain and focused on its
core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Its shares in London have soared 60 percent over the last
three months on hopes that the recovery plan will bear fruit.
For now, the numbers make grim reading.
Darty's underlying pretax profit tumbled to 26.4 million
euros ($35 million) in the year to April 30 from 78.7 million a
year earlier. The latest result was close to the consensus
analyst forecast of 25 million euros, which had already been
lowered after a February profit warning.
Group revenue fell 2.5 percent to 3.80 billion euros, while
gross margins, a measure of profitability, fell 90 basis points,
Darty said.
But its shares rose as much as 2 percent on Wednesday as
management expressed confidence about the future and decided to
maintain its full-year dividend. They then retreated to trade
flat at 0932 GMT, valuing the business at 339 million pounds.
Darty is targeting 50 million euros of cost savings by the
end of 2014-15, a year ahead of previous guidance.
"Any reasonable analysis would say that nothing more could
have been achieved in that time. It's up to the management team
now to deliver," Chairman Alan Parker told Reuters. "I'm
confident that we'll be able to deliver an improved
profitability and shareholder value over the medium term."
The full-year dividend was maintained at 3.5 euro cents - "a
robust signal for earnings confidence", said analysts at UBS.
Schultz detailed a series of initiatives to improve trading
at its main French business, including a wider range of
entry-price products, in-store service desks, a customer loyalty
scheme, a first ever summer sale and a click and collect trial,
in which customers order online for collection in stores.
But he cautioned that market conditions and the product mix
would continue to put pressure on profit margins in the 2013-14
financial year. Analysts, on average, expect an increase in
underlying pretax profit to just under 40 million euros.
After including discontinued operations and exceptional
costs of 115.3 million euros, Darty's 2012-13 net loss narrowed
to 105.3 million euros from 313.9 million a year earlier.
Dixons will publish annual results on Thursday.