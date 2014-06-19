PARIS, June 19 Darty, Europe's No. 3
electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted higher 2013/14
annual earnings helped by its turnaround strategy and said it
would pursue growth this year despite challenging market
conditions.
The firm, which competes with Metro's Media-Saturn
and Dixons Retail, reported an 11.2 percent rise in
operating profit to 73.4 million euros in the year to April 30
against 66 million euros a year earlier.
Like its rivals, Darty is facing weak consumer spending and
competition from online retailers.
London-listed Darty, which has more than 450 stores in
Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making
operations in Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets
of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
