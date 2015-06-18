PARIS, June 18 Darty, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, swung back to profitability at the net level in its fiscal year ending in April thanks to lower one-off charges.

The firm, which competes with Metro's Media-Saturn and Britain's Dixons, on Thursday said there were signs consumer confidence was improving but its markets remained challenging.

As many of its rivals, Darty is facing weak consumer spending and competition from online retailers.

With some 400 stores in Europe, Darty has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in Italy, Spain, Turkey and the Czech Republic, and focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

It bought online company Mistergooddeal last year to enlarge its presence in the online retail sector.

Darty posted a net profit of 13.8 million euros ($15.66 million) in the year to April 30, reversing a loss of 6.6 milion in the year-ago period, while operating profit rose to 60.3 million euros from 53.4 million euros.

The operating result before taxes and exceptionals fell to 74.9 million from 85.5 million, including a 7.7 million euros loss related to Mistergooddeal.

It kept the total dividend unchanged at 3.5 cents per share.

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)