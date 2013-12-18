BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
PARIS Dec 18 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electricals retailer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its Turkish business under a plan to eliminate losses in non-core markets and was in talks to buy French multimedia website Mistergoodeal.
Darty also said it was confident it would deliver an improvement in earnings over the medium-term as its turnaround plan was starting to bear fruit and operating profit rose 25.6 percent to 15.2 million euros ($20.87 million) in the first-half ended Oct 31.
Revenue rose 1.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Sales at Darty France, which account for 70 percent of group's total revenue, rose 2.7 percent, and the group said its cost-cutting plan in the country was making good progress.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail - Darty has been battling weak consumer spending and competition from online retailers.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, has responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Darty shares have gained 78 percent so far this year, outperforming a 15 percent rise in the European retail sector index.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."