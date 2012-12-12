LONDON Dec 12 Darty PLC :
* H1 revenue 1.84 billion EUR versus 1.88 billion EUR last year
* Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.875 cents, to be
paid on 3 April
2013.
* Adjusted3 group loss before tax of E10.8 million (2012:
profit E12.1 million)
* Making good progress with recruitment of a new chief
executive
* In the interim dominic platt current Finance director will be
acting chief
executive
* Losses to be eliminated in non-core markets of Italy, Spain,
Czech Republic
and Slovakia
* Current trading conditions remain challenging and have
deteriorated in recent
months