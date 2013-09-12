* French Q1 sales down 0.4 pct l-f-l vs -2.7 pct in Q4
* French head office reorganisation making good progress
* Discusses solutions for Turkey, Czech Republic, Slovakia
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 12 Darty Plc, Europe's
third-largest electricals retailer, said sales improved at its
core French business in the first quarter, as a turnaround plan
started to pay off.
Chief Executive Regis Schultz said the plan would affect 375
administrative jobs out a total workforce of 11,500 in France.
But it was too early to say yet how many job cuts there would be
because Darty France had also just created 350 new posts.
The French retailer said that market conditions would remain
challenging and this would put pressure on the group margins.
Like its larger rivals - Metro's Media-Saturn and
Dixons Retail - Darty is battling weak consumer
spending and competition from online retailers.
Darty, which has more than 450 stores in Europe, has
responded by cutting costs, exiting loss-making operations in
Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France,
Belgium and the Netherlands.
Schultz, who took over as CEO in April, told Reuters that
Darty, which is looking to sell its operations in the Czech
Republic, Slovakia and Turkey, was holding talks with "several
investors" to "find the best solution" for these businesses.
Activist investor Knight Vinke, which owns 25 percent of
Darty and has a seat on its board, has been pushing the company
to accelerate the pace of change.
Darty on Thursday posted a 1.0 percent fall in like-for-like
revenue for the first quarter to July 31.
Sales at Darty France, which represents 70 percent of
group's total revenue, dropped 0.4 percent, which was a marked
improvement from a 2.7 percent decline in the fourth quarter.
Darty France sales benefited from the introduction of a
first-ever summer sale, a customer loyalty scheme, and also hot
weather which boosted purchases of refrigeration and air
conditioning equipment.
Online sales also grew 8 percent in France to represent more
than 14 percent of total product sales.
Overall gross margin for the group was down 90 basis points
in the first quarter, reflecting strong growth in smart phones
and tablets and ongoing price pressure.
Darty shares, which have gained 35 percent since the start
of the year, were down 1.3 percent by 0801 GMT.
" The next potential catalyst for the shares... would be any
such disposals in Turkey and/or Czech/Slovakia," said N+1 Singer
analysts in a note.