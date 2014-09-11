* Q1 sales up 1.7 pct l-f-l, French sales up 2 pct

* Sees higher-than-expected full-year loss at Mistergooddeal

* Shares fall 6 pct

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Sept 11 Darty Plc, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, said strong sales of TV sets during the soccer World Cup lifted first-quarter revenue, but warned a weaker-than-expected performance of its Mistergooddeal website would weigh on full-year results.

The warning sent Darty shares down 6 percent by 0921 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent decline in the European retail sector.

Darty said Mistergooddeal, which it bought in December, faced tough price competition from online rivals and that its full-year loss would be approximately 5 million euros ($6.5 million) bigger than previously expected.

The group had initially forecast losses of between 3 and 4 million euros at Mistergooddeal. (Editing by David Holmes)