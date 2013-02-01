Feb 1 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer, said it appointed Regis Schultz as chief executive effective May 1.

Schultz, who was the top boss at French furniture and electrical retailer BUT since 2008, will take over from Finance Director Dominic Platt.

Platt was named interim CEO after Thierry Falque-Pierrotin stepped down in September over shareholder flak on his remuneration.