UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 Darty Plc, Europe's third-largest electricals retailer, said Chief Executive Thierry Falque-Pierrotin would step down after the company completes a review its business in December.
The company, formerly known as Kesa, said it was undertaking a search for his successor.
"In the light of the changing shape and focus of the business, the board and Thierry have agreed that on completion of the review, which he is part of, it is the right time to hand over to a new person," Chairman Alan Parker said in a statement.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources