* 58 pct of shareholders vote against remuneration report
* Darty targeting cost savings of about 20 million euros
annually
* Begins search for new CEO
* Q1 like-for-like sales flat
By Alessandra Prentice and Karen Rebelo
Sept 13 Shareholders in Darty Plc,
Europe's third-largest retailer, voted against executive pay
awards on Thursday, deeming them too generous at a time of sharp
falls in the company's sales and share price.
The 58 percent vote against Darty's pay report at its annual
meeting came after the company sought to placate disgruntled
investors with the announcement of the departure of Chief
Executive Thierry Falque-Pierrotin.
Darty came under fire for Falque-Pierrotin's remuneration
after it admitted last month that stock options awarded to him
in 2009 were not linked to performance targets as opposed to
what it had stated earlier.
Votes on executive pay are non-binding, but they can alert
management to investor dissatisfaction.
"The remuneration report vote today reflects two factors -
unhappiness with the disclosure error from a governance
perspective and concerns over executive remuneration," Darty
Chairman Alan Parker said in a statement.
"The board will ensure the remuneration for (the new chief
executive) and the wider executive team...is commensurate with
the evolving shape and focus of the group."
Falque-Pierrotin was at the helm when the company re-branded
itself and sold its loss-making UK business Comet. Darty's
shares have fallen 58 percent in the past one year as the
company battles aggressive competition from supermarket chains
and online retailers.
Eric Knight of Knight Vinke, the company's top shareholder,
said Darty needed to create a more meritocratic environment.
"How would you feel if you discovered that your CEO
basically had a separate deal which meant that he got paid and
you don't? It's very bad for motivation," Knight said on the
sidelines of the annual meeting.
The company, formerly known as Kesa, said it had begun a
search for a successor to Falque-Pierrotin, who joined the group
in 2009 from French retailer PPR Group and will leave his post
in December.
ITALY, SPAIN DRAGS
Darty, under new chairman Alan Parker, said it would press
ahead with its strategy review that targeted cost savings of at
least 20 million euros annually and cutting losses at some of
its developing businesses.
In a conference call, Parker did not rule out selling the
company's struggling businesses in Italy and Spain but gave no
additional details.
"We continue to believe they should exit Italy which is
responsible for a 20 percent drag on EPS and where conditions
appear to be especially acute," said Singer Capital Markets
analyst Matthew McEachran in a research note.
"The change of CEO today could allow changes to strategy
such as this," McEachran said.
Analysts are also concerned about French President Francois
Hollande's plans to introduce tax hikes and labour market
reforms.
"With the outlook in Darty's core French market
deteriorating, we expect to see further pressure on profits,"
Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan said.
Darty, which also announced first-quarter sales on Thursday,
said like-for-like sales during the May-July period were flat
and conditions across all its markets remained challenging.
Darty's shares were down 4.05 percent at 53.25 pence at 1528
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.