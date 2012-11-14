Nov 14 Darty Plc, Europe's
third-largest electricals retailer, reported a 2.2 percent fall
in revenue for the six months through October, and said it
expects conditions across its markets to remain challenging.
The company, formerly known as Kesa, however said it expects
to benefit in the remainder of the year from weaker year-ago
numbers, a telecom agreement and spending cuts.
First-half revenue fell 1.7 percent, on a like-for-like
basis. like-for-like revenue fell 2.8 percent in its France
business, which provides more than half of Darty's total
revenue.
The company, which runs about 500 stores in nine European
countries, said it was still looking for a chief executive after
it announced the departure of former CEO Thierry
Falque-Pierrotin in September.
Shares in the company were up nearly 4 percent at 47.5 pence
at 0803 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.