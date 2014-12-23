ZURICH Dec 23 Switzerland's Darwin Airline said on Tuesday it had lodged a formal complaint with the country's competition commission over alleged anti-competitive behaviour by Lufthansa-owned Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).

Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates is in the process of buying a 33.3 percent stake in Darwin which has already rebranded itself Etihad Regional.

Darwin alleges SWISS has responded to the deal by engaging in a series of actions aimed at forcing the airline out of the Swiss market.

A SWISS spokeswoman said the airline was surprised by the announcement and would assess the accusations as soon as it receives the filing.

Darwin said SWISS had cancelled an agreement to accommodate Darwin passengers in the event of flight disruptions, terminated the wet lease of a Darwin aircraft and accused it of targeting Darwin's route network.

Darwin Chief Executive Maurizio Merlo said in a statement these were "predatory measures which are clearly adopted as an attempt to weaken and damage our company rather than to fulfil the commercial logic of our competitor".

A spokesman for Switzerland's WEKO competition commission confirmed it had received the complaint but declined to comment further.

Darwin said it was "a fraction of the size of SWISS", serving 28 destinations in Europe with a fleet of 12 aircraft. SWISS by contrast serves 104 destinations with a fleet of 91 aircraft, according to its website.

The planned stake sale to Etihad has yet to be completed. Swiss authorities have given Darwin until the end of January to answer questions before they approve the deal. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)