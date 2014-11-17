Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Dase Financial Group SA :
* Q3 revenue was 1.7 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit was 231,609 zlotys versus 203,000 zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit was 194,938 zlotys versus 335,558 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)