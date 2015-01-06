Jan 6Dase SA :

* Said on Monday it has sold a total of 930,000 series A shares, 310,000 series B shares and 500,000 series C shares in its My Finanse SA unit at a price of 0.02 zlotys per share

* Total value of the transation is 34,800 zlotys ($9,645)

* Following the transation Dase does not hold any stake in My Finanse

($1 = 3.6080 zlotys)