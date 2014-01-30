PARIS Jan 30 France's Dassault Systemes
said on Thursday it planned to buy San-Diego based
software firm Accelrys in an all-cash tender offer
valuing the U.S. company at around $750 million, as it seeks to
expand its product portfolio.
The maker of computer-assisted design programmes said in a
statement it would make an offer for all of the outstanding
shares of Accelrys at a price of $12.50 per share.
The board of Accelrys has unanimously approved the
transaction, which is expected to be completed during the second
quarter of 2014.